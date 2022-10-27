Geeky Gadgets

Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto smartwatch unveiled

Montblanc has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto and the device comes with an interesting design.

The Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto smartwatch features a 1.28 inch AMOLED display and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage.

The Montblanc Summit 3 is a piece of smart luxury for your wrist. The beautiful design of this smartwatch embodies the Maison’s heritage of fine Swiss watchmaking and its experience with high-end materials. Although this watch can easily be mistaken for a classical analogue watch at first glance, it is equipped with advanced smart technologies. With improved battery life, multiple health monitoring sensors, a superior fitness experience, enhanced performance and many great apps, Summit 3 supports you in all aspects of your life. You no longer have to choose between technology and elegance. The Montblanc x Naruto capsule collection celebrates the 20th aniversary of the renown Naruto manga. With special engravings of Naruto‘s signature weapons on the watch case and a carefully crafted leather strap with embossings of the Konohagakure symbol, the Summit 3 is a collector piece of rich detail. The limited edition also features special animated watch faces and a Naruto inspired packaging.

You can find out more details about the new Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch x Naruto smartwatch over at Montblanc at the link below.

Source Montblanc

Geeky Gadgets