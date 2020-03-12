Montblanc Summit 2+ smartwatch

As well as announcing new active noise cancelling headphones, Montblanc has also introduced its third generation smartwatch in the form of the Montblanc Summit 2+. The biggest addition to the latest generation of smartwatches include the ability to make phone calls thanks to the addition of cellular connectivity.

Other features include the ability to reply to texts as well as access Internet services such as Google Assistant without the need to be near your smartphone. Equipped with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with sapphire glass covering the screen the smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and sports a 43.5mm steel case allowing it to be equipped with a slightly larger 440mAh battery and GPS.

“The SUMMIT 2+ smartwatch is a versatile companion created for urban explorers, business travellers and fitness enthusiasts. The smartwatch features exclusive apps that help you stay ahead in your everyday adventures” explains Montblanc.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Montblanc for the Summit 2+, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Montblanc : Wired

