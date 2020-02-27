Shadow cloud gaming service removed from Apple iOS App Store

Shadow the popular cloud gaming service has unfortunately had its iOS and Apple TV applications removed from the Apple App Store due to a violation of “App Store guidelines” explained Shadow on Reddit.

“Due to failure to act in accordance with a specific part of the Apple App Store Guidelines, our mobile apps for iPhone/iPad will be removed. We are currently investigating the situation and will work on a plan to bring Shadow back to everyone of you mobile users as soon as possible!”

Shadow explains :

– We have been told by Apple our apps will be imminently removed from the App Store

– The iPhone app is still available (at this time of writing)

– We will be unable to update the app once removed from the App Store

– This includes all Shadow TestFlight apps (beta version)

Other info:

– The Apple TV App is currently not affected

– It might be removed as well

– We will not be able to update it in the future

Quick Tips:

– Don’t delete the app: it will still be usable in its current state even after it’s removed from the store

– Download it now: if you haven’t already, download the app now (even if you don’t have an active subscription yet)

Source : 9to5Mac : Reddit

