Terrans Force Handheld 5 AMD Ryzen handheld PC games console

One of the latest additions to the handheld PC gaming market is the Terrans Force Handle 5 a Ryzen powered console capable of competing with the likes of the ROG Ally, Steam Deck and Legion Go. This new console is a significant step forward for gamers who want the power of a desktop gaming setup in a portable form.

At the heart of the Terrans Force Handle 5 is the AMD Ryzen 7840U processor, a high performance chip with 8 cores and 16 threads that can reach turbo speeds of up to 5.1GHz. This processor works in tandem with the AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, which operates at speeds of up to 2700MHz, ensuring that games run with exceptional smoothness.

The gaming experience is further enhanced by the console’s 7-inch 120Hz touchscreen display, which offers full HD resolution and a 100% sRGB color gamut. This means that gamers are treated to vibrant, lifelike colors, and thanks to the screen’s 450-nit brightness, visibility is maintained even in well-lit environments. Players can choose between 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which boasts a speed of 6400MHz, allowing for efficient multitasking and quick game loading times.

Storage is another area where the Terrans Force Handle 5 shines. It comes with a 1TB PCIE 4.0 SSD, providing plenty of space for an extensive gaming library, and there’s the option to upgrade to a 2TB drive if needed. The device’s 50Wh battery offers 25% more capacity than the industry standard, and with the inclusion of 100W PD fast charging, gamers will spend less time waiting for their device to power up.

Handheld 5 AMD Ryzen handheld PC

Connectivity is key for modern gaming devices, and the Terrans Force Handle 5 doesn’t disappoint. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and reliable connections. The console also features USB 4.0 ports and a micro SD card slot, providing flexibility for additional accessories and storage. The gaming experience is refined with Hall-based analog sticks and triggers for precise control, a fingerprint sensor for secure access, and a dedicated power mode button to customize performance settings.

The Terrans Force Handle 5 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, offering a familiar and versatile operating system that many gamers are already comfortable with. The addition of a gyro for motion control introduces new ways to interact with games, making for a more immersive gaming experience.

The Handle 5 handheld gaming console is designed to be the perfect companion for gamers on the move. Weighing just 688 grams, it balances high-performance hardware with portability, ensuring that gamers can enjoy their favorite titles wherever they are. The Terrans Force Handle 5 is not just another gaming device; it’s a sophisticated piece of technology that brings desktop-level gaming to the palms of your hands.



