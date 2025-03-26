Unlock the Full Potential of Legion Go S with SteamOS 3.8 : Setup Guide 2025



SteamOS 3.8 brings a fresh perspective to handheld gaming when installed on the Legion Go S, a device originally designed for Windows. By transitioning to this open source operating system, you can unlock a range of benefits, including enhanced gaming performance, improved power efficiency, and a more streamlined user experience. This tutorial by ETA Prime explores the installation process, hardware configurations, gaming benchmarks, and performance comparisons, providing a detailed evaluation of how SteamOS performs against Windows on this device.

ETA Prime takes you through installing SteamOS 3.8 on the Legion Go S and explore how it stacks up against Windows in real-world gaming scenarios. From performance benchmarks to battery life and everything in between, we’ll uncover whether this open source OS is the fantastic option it promises to be. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast curious about optimization or a gamer looking for a better handheld experience, you’re in for some exciting insights.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : SteamOS 3.8 enhances the Legion Go S with improved gaming performance, better efficiency, and a streamlined user experience compared to Windows.

The Legion Go S supports multiple TDP modes (Low Power, Balanced, Performance, and Custom), allowing users to balance performance and battery life, though VRAM allocation discrepancies were noted.

Gaming benchmarks show SteamOS consistently outperforms Windows at equivalent power levels, delivering smoother gameplay and better battery optimization.

Popular games like “Doom Eternal,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” and “The Witcher 3” perform well on SteamOS, with features like frame generation enhancing performance at higher resolutions.

Battery life in Balanced Mode (15W TDP) reaches approximately four hours, with future updates and hardware advancements expected to further improve SteamOS’s capabilities for handheld gaming.

Installing SteamOS 3.8: A Step-by-Step Guide

Installing SteamOS 3.8 on the Legion Go S is a relatively straightforward process, though it requires some familiarity with system setups. Follow these steps to get started:

Download the Steam Deck recovery image from Valve’s official website.

Use the Rufus installation tool to create a bootable USB drive with the recovery image.

Insert the USB drive into the Legion Go S, boot from it, and follow the on-screen instructions to replace Windows with SteamOS.

Once the installation is complete, allowing developer settings allows access to advanced update channels, including beta versions of SteamOS 3.8. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to test the latest updates and optimizations. By adopting this setup, you can take full advantage of the innovative features Valve has integrated into SteamOS.

Hardware and Configuration Insights

The Legion Go S is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z2 APU and 32GB of RAM, making it a robust platform for testing SteamOS 3.8. The device supports multiple Thermal Design Power (TDP) modes, giving you the flexibility to adjust performance and power consumption based on your gaming requirements:

Low Power Mode (Blue): Focuses on extending battery life by minimizing power usage.

Focuses on extending battery life by minimizing power usage. Balanced Mode (White, 15W): Strikes a balance between performance and efficiency, ideal for most gaming scenarios.

Strikes a balance between performance and efficiency, ideal for most gaming scenarios. Performance Mode (Red, 25W): Maximizes performance for demanding games at the expense of battery life.

Maximizes performance for demanding games at the expense of battery life. Custom Mode (Purple, up to 38W): Offers user-defined settings for tailored performance and power management.

A notable observation during testing is the discrepancy in VRAM allocation. While the BIOS limits VRAM to 8GB, SteamOS reports 11GB. Although this inconsistency does not seem to affect gaming performance, it raises questions about system optimization and could be an area for further refinement in future updates.

Installing SteamOS 3.8 On The Legion Go S

Performance Comparison: SteamOS vs Windows

SteamOS 3.8 demonstrates clear advantages over Windows in terms of efficiency and gaming performance, particularly in Balanced Mode (15W TDP). Its lightweight design and gaming-focused optimizations result in smoother gameplay and reduced power consumption. At equivalent power levels, SteamOS consistently outperforms Windows, making it an attractive option for handheld gaming enthusiasts who prioritize performance and battery life.

The operating system’s streamlined interface and compatibility with a wide range of games further enhance its appeal. By focusing on gaming-specific features, SteamOS delivers a more immersive and responsive experience compared to the general-purpose design of Windows.

Gaming Benchmarks: Real-World Testing

To evaluate the gaming capabilities of SteamOS on the Legion Go S, a variety of popular titles were tested under different settings. The results highlight the system’s ability to handle both modern and classic games effectively:

Doom Eternal: 800p, low-medium settings, 78 FPS average at 15W TDP.

800p, low-medium settings, 78 FPS average at 15W TDP. The Witcher 3: Steam Deck preset, 800p, nearly 60 FPS with occasional dips.

Steam Deck preset, 800p, nearly 60 FPS with occasional dips. Fallout 4: Steam Deck version, 800p, stable around 60 FPS.

Steam Deck version, 800p, stable around 60 FPS. Cyberpunk 2077: Steam Deck preset, 800p, 41 FPS average at 15W TDP.

Steam Deck preset, 800p, 41 FPS average at 15W TDP. Left 4 Dead 2: High settings, 1080p, locked at 120 FPS.

High settings, 1080p, locked at 120 FPS. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: 900p, low settings, frame generation enabled, 74 FPS average.

900p, low settings, frame generation enabled, 74 FPS average. Spider-Man 2: 720p, low settings, frame generation enabled, 41 FPS average.

720p, low settings, frame generation enabled, 41 FPS average. Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p): Performance mode, frame generation enabled, 72 FPS average.

These benchmarks demonstrate that SteamOS is well-suited for both graphically demanding titles and older classics. Features like frame generation further enhance the gaming experience, making sure smoother performance even at higher resolutions. This makes SteamOS a versatile choice for gamers with diverse preferences.

Battery Life and Efficiency

Battery life is a critical factor for handheld gaming devices, and SteamOS 3.8 delivers notable improvements in this area. In Balanced Mode (15W TDP), the Legion Go S achieves approximately four hours of runtime with moderate screen brightness. The power draw varies depending on the selected TDP mode and the specific demands of each game, allowing you to tailor the device’s performance to your needs.

For users who prioritize extended gaming sessions, Low Power Mode offers a practical solution by significantly reducing power consumption. Conversely, Performance Mode is ideal for short, high-intensity gaming sessions where maximum performance is required.

The Future of SteamOS on Handheld Devices

As Valve continues to refine SteamOS, future updates are expected to bring further enhancements in performance, compatibility, and user experience. The anticipated release of the Z1 Extreme version of the Legion Go S could unlock even greater potential, offering improved efficiency and gaming performance compared to the current configuration.

SteamOS’s evolution positions it as a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. Its focus on gaming-specific optimizations, combined with ongoing hardware advancements, ensures that it remains a compelling alternative to traditional operating systems like Windows. For gamers seeking a dedicated platform that prioritizes performance, efficiency, and ease of use, SteamOS represents a promising path forward.

