Steam Deck replacement parts now in stock at iFixit

Those of you lucky enough to own a Valve Steam Deck may be pleased to know that if you should damage your handheld console in anyway, you can now purchase Steam Deck replacement parts directly from iFixit. Everything is available from case to motherboard and instructions on how to fit and replace parts are provided by the engineers at iFixit providing a difficulty score for each component together with individual steps and the time you will need to set aside to replace the damaged component.

“The Steam Deck is a handheld, portable gaming console made by Valve. It’s very reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch Lite, AYA Neo, or OneXPlayer, with its 7-inch display bookended by two non-removable controllers that feature thumbsticks and haptic trackpads on both sides, with a full suite of triggers, bumpers, back buttons, and menu buttons—plus the standard ABXY and D-pad.”

“The Steam Deck runs a custom AMD APU on the 64-bit x86 CPU architecture and is designed to play your entire Steam library of games. The console runs SteamOS v3.0, which is a modified version of Arch Linux that supports Proton, allowing most Windows games to be played on SteamOS. The console also supports multi-boot with a user-accessible BIOS menu.”

“Valve revealed the Steam Deck gaming console in July 2021 after several months of rumors and announced that the device would begin shipping in December 2021. The Steam Deck succumbed to chip shortage delays, however, with the release date pushed to late February 2022.”

