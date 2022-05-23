iFixit Steam Deck replacement parts listed

iFixit mistakenly listed the Valve Steam Deck replacement parts it will be stocking together with prices revealing exactly what will be available to repair your handheld console to the worst ever happen. “Earlier today we published some pages related to our upcoming parts launch with Valve. These went live earlier than we planned, so we ended up taking them down. If you did get a parts order in, we’ll honor it.”

Even though the listings have been taken down temporarily by iFixit until the official launch, you can expect the new parts to be made available very soon to repair your Steam Deck without the need to return it to Valve or an independent third-party repair team. As you might have already noticed a few components are missing including battery, thumb sticks, face buttons and a few other components but I am sure these will be added at a later date.

iFixit Steam Deck replacement parts

UK charger – £24.99

EU charger – £24.99

Screen Adhesive – £4.96

Battery Adhesive – £4.96

Motherboard (No SSD included) – £289.99

Front Plate – £24.99

Back Plate – £24.99

Right Bumper – £6.99

Left Bumper – £6.99

Speakers – £24.99

Steam Button Rubber Membrane – £4.99

D-pad Rubber Membrane – £4.99

Action Button Rubber Membrane – £4.99

Screen (64 GB / 256 GB) – From £59.99

512 GB Anti-glare Screen – From £89.99

Fan – From £19.99

Source : TPU : GamingOnLinux : iFixit

