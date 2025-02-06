Steam OS on Lenovo Legion Go S : The Ultimate Handheld Gaming Upgrade

The Lenovo Legion Go S, initially launched with Windows OS, has rapidly gained recognition as a formidable competitor in the handheld gaming market. When paired with Linux-based operating systems such as Steam OS or Bazzite OS, the device demonstrates performance that consistently outpaces the Steam Deck in several critical areas. With its advanced hardware, extensive customization options, and compatibility with innovative software, the Legion Go S delivers a high-performance, portable gaming experience tailored to modern gamers’ needs.

But what makes the Legion Go S so special? Is it the hardware, the software, or the sheer flexibility it offers to gamers who love to tinker? The answer lies somewhere in the mix. With an 8-inch 1200p display, AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, and a whopping 32GB of RAM, this device is built to handle modern gaming demands. Add in the ability to tweak TDP settings, GPU clocks, and fan curves, and you’ve got a handheld that doesn’t just play games—it adapts to how you want to play. Whether you’re chasing higher frame rates in Cyberpunk 2077 or just looking for a smoother, more responsive experience, the Legion Go S might just be the upgrade you didn’t know you needed.

Hardware Specifications: Built for Modern Gaming

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lenovo Legion Go S, when paired with Linux-based operating systems like Steam OS, outperforms the Steam Deck in most scenarios, especially at higher TDP settings.

Equipped with advanced hardware, including an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, 32GB RAM, and an 8-inch 1200p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the device is built for modern gaming demands.

Extensive customization options, such as adjustable TDP (up to 30W), GPU clock speed, custom fan curves, RGB lighting, and motion control support, allow users to tailor their gaming experience.

Game testing highlights superior performance in titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Spider-Man 2 on Linux, though some games like Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart perform better on Windows.

Lenovo plans to release an official Steam OS version of the Legion Go S, further enhancing its capabilities and solidifying its position as a strong alternative to the Steam Deck.

The Legion Go S is equipped with hardware designed to meet the demands of today’s gaming landscape. Its specifications reflect a commitment to delivering both power and efficiency:

An 8-inch 1200p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making sure smooth and vibrant visuals.

An AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, and RDNA2 integrated graphics with 12 compute units for robust processing power.

32GB of RAM and 8GB of dedicated VRAM, guaranteeing seamless performance for graphically intensive games.

This hardware foundation enables the Legion Go S to handle demanding titles with ease, maintaining both visual fidelity and responsiveness. The inclusion of a high-refresh-rate display further enhances the gaming experience, making it ideal for fast-paced action and competitive play.

Performance: Linux-Based Systems Deliver an Edge

Extensive testing has shown that Linux-based operating systems such as Steam OS and Bazzite OS consistently outperform Windows on the Legion Go S. In 90% of the games tested, frame rates were higher, and gameplay was smoother when using Linux. The device also surpasses the Steam Deck in most scenarios, particularly when operating at higher thermal design power (TDP) settings.

For example, at 15W TDP, the Legion Go S achieves superior frame rates in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077. When pushed to 25W TDP, the performance gap becomes even more pronounced, solidifying its position as a top choice for gamers seeking uncompromising performance. This advantage highlights the efficiency of Linux-based systems in optimizing hardware capabilities.

Bazzite OS (Steam Alternative) On The Legion GO S : Its Fast!

Customization: A Device Tailored to Your Preferences

The Legion Go S offers an impressive array of customization options, allowing users to fine-tune their gaming experience. These features provide flexibility for gamers to prioritize performance, efficiency, or aesthetics:

Full TDP control: Adjustable up to 30W with boost for enhanced performance.

Adjustable up to 30W with boost for enhanced performance. GPU clock speed adjustments: Fine-tune settings to balance power and efficiency.

Fine-tune settings to balance power and efficiency. Custom fan curves: Optimize cooling and noise levels based on your preferences.

Optimize cooling and noise levels based on your preferences. RGB lighting configuration: Personalize the device’s aesthetics to match your style.

Personalize the device’s aesthetics to match your style. Motion control support: Enhance gameplay in compatible titles.

Enhance gameplay in compatible titles. Variable refresh rate (VRR) compatibility: Ensure smoother gameplay with reduced screen tearing.

These options make the Legion Go S highly adaptable, catering to a wide range of gaming styles. Whether you prioritize maximum performance, extended battery life, or a visually striking setup, the device provides the tools to create a personalized gaming experience.

Game Testing: Real-World Performance Insights

The Legion Go S has been rigorously tested with a variety of popular games, showcasing its capabilities across different genres. The results highlight its ability to deliver exceptional performance in real-world scenarios:

Cyberpunk 2077: Outperforms the Steam Deck at 15W TDP, with even greater gains at 25W TDP.

Outperforms the Steam Deck at 15W TDP, with even greater gains at 25W TDP. Spider-Man 2: Runs smoothly at 1200p with VRR enabled, demonstrating better performance on Linux than Windows.

Runs smoothly at 1200p with VRR enabled, demonstrating better performance on Linux than Windows. Street Fighter 6: Provides responsive controls and stable performance at medium settings.

Provides responsive controls and stable performance at medium settings. God of War Ragnarok: Playable at low settings, though minor texture issues persist.

Playable at low settings, though minor texture issues persist. The Witcher 3: Achieves higher FPS compared to the Steam Deck, especially at elevated TDP settings.

Achieves higher FPS compared to the Steam Deck, especially at elevated TDP settings. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: Performs better on Windows, emphasizing the importance of OS-specific optimizations.

These results underscore the Legion Go S’s versatility and power, with Linux-based systems often providing a competitive edge in performance. However, the device’s ability to adapt to different operating systems ensures compatibility with a wide range of gaming preferences.

Design and Ergonomics: Comfort and Functionality Combined

The Legion Go S balances high performance with thoughtful design. Its ergonomic layout ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions, reducing strain on the hands and wrists. The 8-inch IPS display delivers excellent color accuracy and brightness, providing an immersive visual experience despite lacking an OLED panel. Additionally, the device’s premium build quality enhances its overall appeal, making it a durable and reliable choice for handheld gaming enthusiasts.

Battery Life: Managing Power and Longevity

While the Legion Go S excels in performance, its higher TDP settings and advanced features, such as VRR and RGB lighting, can lead to increased battery consumption. Gamers may need to carefully manage settings to strike a balance between performance and battery life, particularly during long gaming sessions. Fortunately, the device’s extensive customization options allow users to optimize power consumption based on their priorities, making sure flexibility for different gaming scenarios.

Steam OS: A Promising Development

Lenovo has announced plans to release an official Steam OS version of the Legion Go S later this year. This update will include a new color variant and is expected to further enhance the device’s gaming capabilities. By embracing Linux-based gaming, Lenovo demonstrates its commitment to providing users with a seamless and optimized experience, positioning the Legion Go S as a forward-thinking option in the handheld gaming market.

A Powerful and Versatile Gaming Solution

The Lenovo Legion Go S stands out as a powerful and versatile handheld gaming device, particularly when paired with Linux-based operating systems like Steam OS or Bazzite OS. Its superior performance, extensive customization options, and ergonomic design make it a compelling alternative to the Steam Deck. While battery life and game-specific optimizations may vary, the Legion Go S offers a robust platform for gamers seeking flexibility and high performance in a portable form factor. With the upcoming Steam OS release, the device is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the handheld gaming market.

