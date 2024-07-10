Steam Deck 3-Port Gaming Hub HB-STDK USB Type-C

The Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is a catalyst for Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED users. This sleek, form-fitted hub is designed to enhance your gaming experience by providing essential connectivity options without the bulk. With its plug-and-play functionality, this hub is a must-have accessory for any serious gamer.

Steam Deck Hub USB-C

Key Takeaways Form-fitted design for Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED

5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1) USB Type-C upstream port

Dual USB-A downstream ports

Type-C port for power delivery (PD3.0) and additional downstream connectivity

Plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, and SteamOS

Sleek, portable, and lightweight design

Available on Amazon for $29.99

The Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is specifically designed to fit seamlessly with Valve’s Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED portable gaming systems. Its form-fitted design ensures that it stays securely in place, making it an ideal companion for gaming on the go. The hub features a 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1) USB Type-C upstream port, which extends the Deck with dual USB-A downstream ports. This allows users to connect multiple peripherals, such as controllers, keyboards, and mice, without any hassle.

Versatile USB and Power Delivery

One of the standout features of this gaming hub is its versatility. In addition to the dual USB-A ports, the hub includes a Type-C port that supports up to PD3.0 power delivery. This means you can use it to power and charge your Steam Deck while also using it as an additional downstream port for other devices. This feature is particularly useful for gamers who need to keep their devices charged while playing.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity

The Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is designed for ease of use. It offers plug-and-play compatibility with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and SteamOS. This makes it an excellent choice for users who run multi-boot setups or use non-stock OSes. The hub’s plug-and-play functionality ensures that you can start using it right out of the box without any complicated setup procedures.

Sleek and Portable Design

Portability is a key feature of the Sabrent USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub. Its lightweight and sleek design make it easy to carry around, ensuring that you can game wherever you go. The hub fits perfectly with the Steam Deck, taking up minimal space while providing maximum functionality. Whether you’re gaming at home or on the move, this hub ensures that you have all the connectivity options you need.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabrent HB-STDK USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub is available for purchase on Amazon at a competitive price of $29.99. With its robust features and sleek design, this gaming hub offers great value for money.



