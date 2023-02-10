2TB Steam Deck SSD storage upgrade

If you would like to expand the storage of your Valve Steam Deck significantly, you need be interested to know that Framework well-known for its modular laptops. Has this week introduced a new SSD storage upgrade specifically designed for the Steam Deck enabling you to add up to 2 TB of storage to the handheld console without the need for any external storage drives or Steam Deck dock.

Priced at $299 the Western Digital SN740 NVMe M.2 2230 2TB Steam Deck SSD will soon be available to purchase from the official Framework website. Accessing the Steam Deck SSD is quite an easy process but unfortunately getting your hands-on the correct SSD hardware to upgrade the internal storage is somewhat trickier. Now with the help of Framework you can make sure you get the right hardware supported by Valves handheld console in the form of the M.2 2230 SSD which measures just 30 mm in length.

2TB Steam Deck SSD

“Using the latest PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, Western Digital’s SN740 NVMe – M.2 2230 SSD offers unbelievably fast read and write speeds. Available in a 2TB capacity. Perfect for upgrading Steam Deck storage. This item is not compatible with the Framework Laptop.”

