Steam Deck dock with M.2 SSD storage from $109

Valve Steam Deck owners that opted for the smaller storage option may be interested in a new docking station recently launched by JSAUX. The Steam Deck dock allows you to install extra SSD storage with up to 900MB/S data transfers available, enabling you to expand your library of games when docked with your large screen TV.

The 6-in-1 docking station for Steam Deck is equipped with an HDMI 4k@60hz/2K@120Hz output for crisp visuals of every game you play, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet output allowing for a direct connection to the internet, a USB-C port for charging, 2 USB-A 3.2 ports, and last but not least, an M.2 Card slot allowing you to increase your storage capacity for your Steam Deck.

“Turn your Steam Deck into a more efficient data center. With two USB3.1 ports, the data processing speed is up to 10Gbps. Also supports maximum charging speed up to 100W, enjoy your Steam Deck anytime. Compliant with USB3.1 Gen2 Standard, up to 10Gbps Data Transfer. Enjoy the high-speed gaming experience brought to you by this HB0604, change the way you play the game. With its Gigabit Ethernet port with industry-standard RJ-45 connector, you can enjoy the HB0604 anywhere for a speedy server connection, smooth gaming experience, uninterrupted downloads, and reliable file transfers.”

Features of the SSD Steam Deck Dock

Elevate your Steam Deck experience with our M.2 interface SSD HD as well as up to 900MB/S data transfers.

Enjoy ultra crisp 4k@60Hz or 2k@120Hz HDMI 2.0 output when you connect your Steam Deck to an external 4k Monitor, allowing for a smoother and sharper visual experience.

The JSAUX Steam Deck docking station supports 100W max power delivery which allows you to charge your Steam Deck at full speed when paired with the original charger. All sets with M.2 SSD docking stations include a 65W charger.

The JSAUX all-in-1 SteaM Deck Docking Station blends both hubs and stands together into one, allowing you to keep your desk space clear and well organized without adding to the clutter.

Source : JSAUX





