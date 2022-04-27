2022 Samsung TVs get a Carbon Reduction Certification from the Carbon Trust

Samsung has announced that it has received a Carbon Reduction Certification from the Carbon Trust for its 2022 Samsung TVs.

The new 2022 Neo QLED TVs from Samsung have received a ‘Reducing CO2’ certification from the Carbon Trust.

The Carbon Trust is a global climate consultancy driven by the mission to accelerate the move to a decarbonised future. The ‘Reducing CO2’ certification signifies that a product’s carbon footprint is reducing year-on-year. It evaluates the amount of GHG (Greenhouse Gas) generated throughout the entire product lifecycle using internationally recognized standards.1

This year, 11 models across Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup, including three Neo QLED 8K models, three Neo QLED 4K models, two QLED models, two Lifestyle TV models and one Crystal UHD TV model, obtained the certification by reducing the weight of the product and the power consumption during the use phase.

Samsung has long been committed to not only driving product innovation but also shaping and implementing environmental sustainability technologies. During Samsung’s keynote event at CES 2022, Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronic’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, unveiled the company’s vision of “Together for Tomorrow”, highlighting Samsung’s commitment to creating a sustainable future and driving collaboration as part of the global community to preserve our planet.

You can find out more details about the 2022 Samsung TVs over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

