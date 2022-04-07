2022 Samsung Neo QLED TVs now available in the UK

Samsung has announced that its new 2022 Samsung Neo QLED TVs range is available to buy in the UK. The company has also revealed that it is offering up to £500 cashback on these new models.

As well as the new Samsung Neo QLED TVs, Samsung is also offering cashback on its The Frame TV and the Serif TV range.

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd has announced its new Samsung Neo QLED TVs are available to buy now, with an impressive cashback offer of up to £5001 available on the TV. In addition to this, TV fans can claim £1001 cashback when purchasing a new 2022 The Serif TV or up to £3001 on the new 2022 The Frame TV.

The new Neo QLED TV series delivers a dynamic viewing experience with breakthrough screen technology powered by Quantum Dot and features for Samsung’s most naturally bright and colourful picture yet. Viewers can immerse themselves in stunning 8K detail regardless of the original content quality thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI. The 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K line features three new series – QN900B, QN800B and QN700B – and is available in 55”, 65”, 75” and 85” screen sizes.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s latest TVs and the cashback offers they have launched over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

