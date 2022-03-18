2022 Samsung Neo QLED, Lifestyle and OLED TVs unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its new 2022 range of TVs that include the new 2022 Samsung Neo QLED range, some new Lifestyle TVs, and also some new OLED TVs.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs are available in a range of sizes including 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches. The Lifestyle TVs are available in sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches.

“Samsung aims to inspire people to tailor their tech to complement their passions, preferences and lifestyle – and today’s viewer is looking for that customised experience more than ever. This year, we are truly redefining the role of the TV in the home with more choices of groundbreaking screen technologies, features and designs” said Craig Cunningham, Head of TV/AV Product at Samsung Electronics Europe. “Whether you want your screen to subtly blend into your home décor, immerse you in a stunning 8K cinematic experience, or provide multi-view options for the latest workout, there’s a Samsung screen for you.”

The pinnacle of Samsung’s premium portfolio and next frontier in colour and contrast, the Neo QLED 8K series delivers a dynamic viewing experience with breakthrough screen technology and features for Samsung’s most lifelike picture yet.

Viewers can immerse themselves in the stunning detail of 8K regardless of the content quality thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI. With Samsung’s growing 8K Eco system, users can simply pair Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 to playback the content captured in native 8K resolution on any Samsung Neo QLED 8K screen.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Samsung Neo QLED, Lifestyle and OLED TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

