Samsung One UI 4.1 lands on the Galaxy Z smartphones

Samsung has announced that it is releasing it’s One UI 4.1 to some of its Galaxy Z smartphones. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

The new One UI 4.1 was introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and now Samsung is rolling it out to more devices.

Samsung Electronics is committed to delivering the most up-to-date mobile experience to as many Galaxy users as possible. That’s why Samsung today announced that One UI 4.1, which first debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, will be available on a wide range of Galaxy devices, bringing the latest Galaxy innovations to more users.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the software update will include the Galaxy S21 series,1 Galaxy A series, and Tab S7 FE. The update will extend to even more Galaxy devices, including the S20 series,2 Z Fold,3 Z Flip,4 Note series,5 S10 series,6 A series, and Tab S series.

Here is a list of handsets that will get the update:

Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G and S21 FE 5G.

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Fold 5G, Fold.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Z Flip.

Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10+ 5G, Note10+.

Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G.

Samsung will be releasing this update for a range of other handsets including the S20 range, Z Fold, and Z Flip range, and more. You can find out more information over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

