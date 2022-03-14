Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ land on Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones are now available with the mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK.

The two handsets are available on a range of different contracts with the carrier, prices for the Galaxy S22 start at £24 a month and the Galaxy S22+ at £28 a month.

The latest smartphones from Samsung are available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choose the length of their Samsung Galaxy S22 contract – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old smartphone to make their next handset more affordable. For more information on Vodafone EVO – please click here.



Vodafone is the only UK network offering a guaranteed trade-in saving – customers who trade-in a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ or S20 using Vodafone’s market leading Trade-in Tool, can save £432 guaranteed on their Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ or S22 24-month airtime plan – a saving of £18 per month.

You can find out more details about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

