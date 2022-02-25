Samsung Galaxy S22 breaks pre-order records

Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones is its most pre-ordered smartphone to date.

The handset has gone on sale today and there are three models available, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The company has revealed that it has sold more pre-orders of this new smartphone than any of its previous galaxy devices in the first week.

The Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series saw more preorders within the first week than any other Samsung smartphone and tablet to date. Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series have more than doubled those of the Galaxy S21 series. Driving more than 60% of sales so far was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Galaxy Tab S8 series preorders also more than doubled preorder numbers for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Driving approximately 50% of sales so far was the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

It also revealed that its new Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets has been very popular, there are also three models of this device as well. These include the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals