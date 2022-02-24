Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders in South Korea hit 1 million

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones is popular for Samsung in its home country of South Korea.

According to a recent report, pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 range of handsets have hit 1 million in South Korea, with 1.02 million handsets ordered ahead of its official launch.

There were apparently 300,000 units of the new Galaxy S22 smartphones sold on the first day, this is the highest number of pre-orders have been of Samsung’s devices since the Galaxy S8.

There are three models in the range, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, apparently the most popular model of the three handsets are the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Sales of this device account for around sixty percent of the Galaxy S22 smartphone sales are for the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

It looks like this new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones could end up being very popular for Samsung, it will be interesting to see if they end up being their most popular handsets to date.

The Galaxy S22 range of smartphones has been available to pre-order since they were announced earlier this month. The handset officially goes on sale this Friday the 25th of February around the world.

Source Sammobile

