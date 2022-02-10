Watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 event (Video)

Yesterday Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event, the company unveiled the three Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and the new Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets.

Samsung has now released a video of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked press event which you can see below.

Samsung announced three new smartphones at the event, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

They also unveiled their Galaxy S8 tablet, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet, you can find out more details about all of these devices over at Samsung at the link below.

At Galaxy Unpacked 2022, Samsung Electronics unveiled the new Galaxy S22 series – Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra – and Galaxy Tab S8 series – devices designed to redefine what smartphones and tablets can do.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ empower users to enjoy new levels of creativity and self-expression, while the S22 Ultra combines the best of the Note and S series’ features, setting a new standard for premium smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, meanwhile, combine sophisticated hardware with powerful performance, offering users the freedom and flexibility to work and play like never before.

Samsung is now taking pre-orders on all of its new smartphones and tablets, the devices look impressive.

