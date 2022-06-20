Telegram hits 700 million users, launches Premium version

Telegram has announced that it now has 700 million monthly active users worldwide, the company also revealed that its is launching its new Telegram Premium service.

The company has also announced the launch of its new Telegram Premium, you can see more information on this below.

Telegram became one of the top-5 downloaded apps worldwide in 2022 and now has over 700 million monthly active users. This growth is solely from personal recommendations – Telegram has never paid to advertise its apps.

As Telegram keeps growing at rocket speed, many users have expressed their will to support our team. Today we’re launching Telegram Premium – a subscription that lets you support Telegram’s continued development and gives you access to exclusive additional features.

This will allow us to offer all the resource-heavy features users have asked for over the years, while preserving free access to the most powerful messenger on the planet.

By subscribing to Telegram Premium, users unlock doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and a whole lot more.

At the same time, all existing features that users have come to expect and rely on for nearly a decade remain free. Moreover, non-premium users will be able to enjoy some of Premium’s benefits: for example, download the extra-large documents and view stickers sent by premium users, as well as tap to increase counters on premium reactions that were already added to a message.

