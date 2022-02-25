Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 go on sale

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Tab S22 range of smartphones and also its Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets have gone on sale from today.

There are three handsets in the Galaxy S22 range, these include the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series saw more preorders within the first week than any other Samsung smartphone and tablet to date. Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series have more than doubled those of the Galaxy S21 series. Driving more than 60% of sales so far was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Galaxy Tab S8 series preorders also more than doubled preorder numbers for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Driving approximately 50% of sales so far was the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

“We’re thrilled that these devices have already become among our most popular ever,” said Bryan Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Office, Samsung Electronics’ MX Business. “At Samsung, we remain committed to offering boundary-pushing innovation and these new devices not only provide more choices for Galaxy fans, but access to the full Galaxy ecosystem of devices and partners for a truly connected experience. We cannot wait for users to live their lives more easily and connect with others more seamlessly.”

