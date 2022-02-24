Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets reviewed

By

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range was launched recently, the top model is the SamsungGalaxy S22 Ultra, we have seen a couple of videos of the handset and now we have another one.

The video below from Marques Brownlee is an in-depth review of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, we get to have a good look at the handset and its range of features. Let’s find out more details about the device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with some impressive specifications, the handset features a Samsung Exynos 2200 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on your country, the model in the video has the Qualcomm processor.

The device comes with a range of RAM and storage options from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset features a 6.8 inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone has various high-end cameras, this includes four rear cameras and a single front camera. The four rear cameras include a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies and videos.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale tomorrow, along with the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

