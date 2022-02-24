Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets reviewed

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range was launched recently, the top model is the SamsungGalaxy S22 Ultra, we have seen a couple of videos of the handset and now we have another one.

The video below from Marques Brownlee is an in-depth review of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, we get to have a good look at the handset and its range of features. Let’s find out more details about the device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with some impressive specifications, the handset features a Samsung Exynos 2200 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on your country, the model in the video has the Qualcomm processor.

The device comes with a range of RAM and storage options from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset features a 6.8 inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone has various high-end cameras, this includes four rear cameras and a single front camera. The four rear cameras include a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras. On the front of the handset, there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies and videos.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale tomorrow, along with the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals