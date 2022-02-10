Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets official

We just heard about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ and now we have details on the top model in the range, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship Android smartphone, the handset features a 6.8 inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by either a Samsung Exynos 2200 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on your country. It comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of TAM and 256GB, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and the top model has 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The handset has a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 40-megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat. On the back, there is a quad-camera setup which includes a 108-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a two 10 megapixel telephoto cameras.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone comes with Android 12 and One UI 4.1, it features an S Pen and it comes with an IP68 Rating. You can find out more details about the device over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals