LG 97 inch OLED.EX is the largest OLED TV panel ever made

LG Display has this week announced that at K-Display 2022 it will be showcasing its latest cutting-edge OLED technologies including the largest OLED TV panel ever made and Transparent OLED displays. LG will showcase its 97-inch OLED.EX, the biggest OLED TV panel ever made created to provide fine picture details and the perfect black. The display also features deuterium and personalized algorithm-based ‘EX Technology allowing it to enhance brightness by up to 30%.

As well as being equipped with the company’s special ‘Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED)’ technology, enabling the display to vibrate and generate the sound directly from the display without separate speakers. For this to happen LG has embedded a 5.1 channel sound system into the widescreen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion”.

Largest OLED TV

“Under the slogan of ‘A city inspired by OLED,’ LG Display will unveil its visionary city of the future and unprecedented experiences made possible by its OLED solutions, such as OLED.EX and Transparent OLED. The company is running its largest-ever (320㎡) booth at K-Display which will incorporate three distinct zones: ‘OLED.EX Town,’ ‘Transparent OLED Town’ and ‘OLED Plaza.’

This expansive show space ensures every visitor gets the opportunity to fully experience the company’s innovative technologies in person. In addition, the 42 and 48-inch OLED.EX panels for gaming add to LG Display’s powerful lineup of small-medium to extra-large OLED products. The ‘Transparent OLED Town’ zone highlights LG Display’s brand-new Transparent OLED solutions for various locations, including workspaces and stores, by providing novel experiences guaranteed to fascinate attendees.”

Transparent OLED

“Transparent Media Art Wall utilizes sixteen Transparent OLED displays organized and attached in a tile-like manner to the wall to show diverse content like digital artwork or commercial videos. Its clear appearance lets it harmonize with different interiors while its ability to generate less heat than LEDs makes it ideal to be placed against a wall.

Transparent Showcase, which combines a Transparent OLED display and a high-end wooden stand, can simultaneously show products and related information or visuals to maximize the impact of the advertisement.

Transparent Wall Skin is a Transparent OLED-equipped modular panel readily attached to the wall. Because of its simple installation process, the special OLED panel can easily be attached and detached to be used around offices, hotels, healthcare and homes.”

Source : LG

