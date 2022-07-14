Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 now available in the UK

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor was launched in Korea last month and now Samsung is launching the device in the UK.

The new Samsung gaming monitor is now available to buy in the UK, the monitor retails for £1,299.99 and it is available direct from Samsung.

The new 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first and fastest monitor that combines a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved VA panel featuring Quantum Matrix Technology, with 240Hz super-fast refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG).1 The 4K resolution is also supported by a color gamut up to 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut. The design of the Neo G8 was inspired by the iconic style of the Odyssey Neo G9, offering an effortlessly cool exterior which is packed with premium gaming performance features.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is also built to provide a wide range of innovative features to enhance any gaming experience. The monitor is equipped with new display technology called Matte Display which provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping users focused on the content in front of them. Plus, the monitor offers a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), as well as Swivel and Tilt functionality for ergonomic efficiency and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compliant mounting. Users can customize their space for maximum comfort and productivity, supported by the flexibility of the Neo G8.

