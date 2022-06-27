Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 launched in Korea

Samsung has launched its latest gaming monitor in its home country of Korea, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is available in South Korea for KRW 1.5 million, this is about $1,154 at the current exchange rate.

Samsung Electronics will launch the world’s first curved gaming monitor ‘Odyssey Neo ‘ that simultaneously supports 4K resolution and high refresh rate of 240Hz in the domestic market on the 27th.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8(model name: G85NB) has a 32-inch size, 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) and a 1000R curvature curved design.

“The world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor Odyssey Neo , introduced this time, is an innovative product that provides a differentiated gaming experience with the core performance and features that customers expect,” said Hyeseung Ha, Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. We will lead the premium gaming monitor market by strengthening the Odyssey Neo lineup.”

The Odyssey Neo G8 32-type is priced at 1.5 million won based on the domestic factory price, and the Odyssey Neo G7 32-type is 1.35 million won, and can be purchased from Samsung.com and online markets from the 27th.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo monitor over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

