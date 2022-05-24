Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32 up for reservation

Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32 monitor is now available to reserve, the device will go on sale on the 6th of June

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32 retails for $1,499 and if you reserve the device ahead of it going on sale, you will receive a $50 coupon for the monitor.

As the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32” (Model Name: G85NB) is set to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation, offering razor-sharp performance for even the most dedicated PC gamers. Its performance matches its stunning picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, offering a sleek white exterior that stands out even when it’s turned off. Beautiful colors leap off the screen into a user’s real environment with CoreSync lighting. The core lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32 monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

