Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 to launch soon

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor was made official at CES in January and now it looks like the device is about to go on sale.

Samsung recently tweeted that we can expect the device to launch soon, although as yet they have not given an exact release date for the launch.

*Whispers* Hey, hey you! The world’s first 4K, 240Hz gaming monitor is coming soon. Are you ready? 🎮🎮🎮 pic.twitter.com/wAO5UE3Ret — Samsung US (@SamsungUS) May 16, 2022

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is Samsung’s new high-end gaming monitor, the device comes with some impressive specifications.

The monitor features a 4K 1000R curved display that has a 240Hz refresh rate and it comes with a resolution of 2,840 x 2160 pixels.

As the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG), Odyssey Neo G8 32” (Model Name: G85NB) is set to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation, offering razor-sharp performance for even the most dedicated PC gamers. Its performance matches its stunning picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor will launch we will let you know.

Source Samsung / Twitter, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals