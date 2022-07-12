Samsung Space Tycoon launched on Roblox

Samsung has announced that it is launching Samsung Space Tycoon on Roblox, the company has said that it is a new virtual playground built inside Roblox.

According to Samsung, you will be able to create and play games and share experiences in the Space Tycoon virtual playground.

“Space Tycoon is designed to be a playground where many customers can experience unlimited possibilities of virtual spaces,” said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics. “We wanted to give our Gen Z customers a chance to experience Samsung products in a way they have never done before. We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for both our current and future customers.”

Set in the Samsung Space Station as well as the research laboratory where alien characters conduct research on Samsung’s newest products, Space Tycoon consists of three specific play areas: the Mining Zone for resource procurement, the Shop for game item purchase and the Lab for product manufacturing.

In Space Tycoon, using the excavated resources, users can design various Samsung products — from Galaxy-smartphones to various TVs and home appliances — and purchase or upgrade game items. Users can get creative by starting with real-life products and giving them a makeover to become in-game gadgets. For example, the foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip can turn into a bag or a scooter, just as users will be more imaginative with the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner turning into a hoverboard or The Sero lifestyle TV into a one-person helicopter.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Space Tycoon virtual playground for Roblox over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

