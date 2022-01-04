Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Smart Monitor and more unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled some new m, monitors at this years CES, the range includes the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, The Smart Monitor M8, and the UHD Monitor S8.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 comes with a 4K 1000R curved display that has a 240Hz refresh rate and it comes with a resolution of 2,840 x 2160 pixels.

Samsung Electronics today announced new models in its monitor lineup that exemplify its leadership within the sector. The versatile new lineup delivers beautiful picture quality and intuitive features that give consumers more choice when selecting a monitor that fits their exact needs.

The 2022 monitor portfolio brings out the best experiences while working, gaming or watching content at home. Samsung’s latest monitors include features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.

The Smart Monitor M8 comes with a 32-inch display and a UHD resolution, it is basically a monitor and a Smart TV as it comes with Samsung’s Smart TV and productivity apps built into the monitor.

The UHD Monitor S8 is a high-resolution monitor and it comes with a choice of 27 inches or 32 inches and it features USB-C 90W charging and LAN ports and more.

You can find out more details about all of these new Samsung monitors at the link below, Samsung are showing them off at CES 2022 this week.

Source Samsung

