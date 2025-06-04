Legion GO S vs Steam Deck OLED : Battle of the Handhelds

Is the handheld gaming market witnessing a new rivalry that could redefine portable play? With the rise of devices like the Lenovo Legion Go S and Valve’s Steam Deck OLED, gamers are faced with a tantalizing choice between innovative performance and refined efficiency. The Legion Go S, Lenovo’s bold entry into the scene, promises a powerhouse experience with customizable configurations and advanced display technology. Meanwhile, the Steam Deck OLED builds on its predecessor’s legacy, offering a sleek, energy-efficient design paired with the vibrant visuals of an OLED screen. Both devices cater to distinct gaming priorities, but which one truly delivers the ultimate handheld experience?

In this thorough comparison, ETA Prime explores the key differences that set these two contenders apart, from their performance benchmarks to battery life trade-offs and design philosophies. Whether you’re drawn to the Legion Go S’s premium features or intrigued by the Steam Deck OLED’s balance of affordability and efficiency, this overview will help you uncover which device aligns with your gaming style. As we delve into their specs, pricing, and real-world performance, you might just find that the choice isn’t as straightforward as it seems.

Device Overview

The Legion Go S represents Lenovo’s ambitious entry into the handheld gaming sector. It offers two APU configurations: the AMD Z1 Extreme and the Z2 Go, providing flexibility for users seeking different levels of performance. Notably, it is the first third-party handheld device to ship with Steam OS, making sure seamless integration with Valve’s gaming ecosystem.

On the other hand, the Steam Deck OLED is an upgraded version of Valve’s original Steam Deck. The inclusion of an OLED display enhances the visual experience while improving energy efficiency. This device builds on the success of its predecessor by offering a refined balance of performance and affordability, making it an appealing option for gamers seeking value.

Specifications Comparison

A detailed examination of the hardware reveals significant differences between the two devices, particularly in processing power, display technology, and refresh rates.

Steam Deck OLED: Powered by an AMD Zen 2 APU with 4 cores and 8 threads clocked at 3.5 GHz, it features an RDNA 2 iGPU with 8 compute units running at 1600 MHz. The device includes 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s) and a 7.4-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Priced at $549 for the 512 GB model, it offers a compelling mix of performance and affordability.

Powered by an AMD Zen 2 APU with 4 cores and 8 threads clocked at 3.5 GHz, it features an RDNA 2 iGPU with 8 compute units running at 1600 MHz. The device includes 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s) and a 7.4-inch OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Priced at $549 for the 512 GB model, it offers a compelling mix of performance and affordability. Legion Go S (Z2 Go version): Equipped with an AMD Zen 3+ APU offering 4 cores and 8 threads at 4.3 GHz, it features an RDNA 2 iGPU with 12 compute units clocked at 2200 MHz. It also includes 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s) and an 8-inch IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support. The Z2 Go version is priced at $599 for the 512 GB model, reflecting its focus on premium performance.

The Legion Go S stands out with its higher clock speeds and advanced display features, while the Steam Deck OLED prioritizes efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Which Handheld Console is Better?

Performance

Performance is a critical factor for any gaming device, and the Legion Go S and Steam Deck OLED excel in different scenarios based on their TDP (Thermal Design Power) settings.

Low TDP (15W): The Steam Deck OLED demonstrates superior efficiency in low-power scenarios. For example, in Forza Horizon 5, it achieves 65 FPS, slightly outperforming the Legion Go S’s 63 FPS.

The Steam Deck OLED demonstrates superior efficiency in low-power scenarios. For example, in Forza Horizon 5, it achieves 65 FPS, slightly outperforming the Legion Go S’s 63 FPS. High TDP (20W): The Legion Go S takes the lead at higher power levels, delivering 72 FPS in Forza Horizon 5 and 56 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077, compared to the Steam Deck OLED’s 47 FPS in the latter.

These results highlight the Steam Deck OLED’s strength in efficiency at lower power settings, while the Legion Go S excels in delivering higher performance when pushed to its limits.

Battery Life

Battery life is a crucial consideration for handheld gaming, and the two devices exhibit notable differences depending on their power consumption levels.

Low TDP (6W): The Steam Deck OLED offers 5–7 hours of gameplay, compared to the Legion Go S’s 4–6 hours.

The Steam Deck OLED offers 5–7 hours of gameplay, compared to the Legion Go S’s 4–6 hours. Moderate TDP (15W): Both devices achieve similar battery life, lasting approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Both devices achieve similar battery life, lasting approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. High TDP (20W): The Legion Go S’s battery life drops to around 1 hour and 20 minutes, while the Steam Deck OLED maintains a slight edge in efficiency.

For gamers prioritizing extended playtime, the Steam Deck OLED’s optimization for lower TDP settings makes it a more reliable choice.

Design and Features

Both devices incorporate thoughtful design elements to enhance the gaming experience, but their approaches reflect different priorities.

Legion Go S: Features hall-based triggers and analog sticks for improved precision, along with a larger 55.5Wh battery. Its 8-inch IPS display with VRR ensures smooth visuals, particularly in fast-paced games.

Features hall-based triggers and analog sticks for improved precision, along with a larger 55.5Wh battery. Its 8-inch IPS display with VRR ensures smooth visuals, particularly in fast-paced games. Steam Deck OLED: Offers a more compact design, an energy-efficient OLED display, and versatile storage options, including microSD and M.2 compatibility.

The Legion Go S leans toward delivering a premium gaming experience with advanced features, while the Steam Deck OLED focuses on practicality and portability.

Pricing and Value

Pricing plays a significant role in the decision-making process. The Steam Deck OLED is priced at $549 for the 512 GB version, making it $50 cheaper than the Legion Go S (Z2 Go version) with the same storage capacity. For users seeking even higher performance, the Legion Go S’s Z1 Extreme version is available, though it comes at a higher cost.

Ultimately, the choice between these two devices depends on your gaming priorities. The Steam Deck OLED is ideal for those who value efficiency, affordability, and strong performance at lower TDP settings. Conversely, the Legion Go S appeals to gamers willing to trade battery life for higher performance and advanced features, particularly in its Z1 Extreme configuration. Both devices offer unique strengths, making sure a suitable option for every type of gamer.

