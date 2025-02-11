Lenovo Legion GO S Review : A Handheld Gamer’s Dream or Disappointment?



Gaming on the go has become more than just a convenience—it’s a lifestyle. Whether you’re diving into sprawling open worlds or squeezing in a quick match during your commute, handheld gaming devices promise the freedom to play anywhere. But with so many options on the market, finding the right balance between performance, portability, and price can feel overwhelming. Enter the Lenovo Legion GO S, a sleek contender boasting the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU and an 8-inch 120Hz display. At first glance, it seems like a solid choice for gamers looking for a portable powerhouse. But is it really worth the $729 price tag, especially when its predecessor, the original Legion GO, offers more power for less?

If you’ve been eyeing the Legion GO S, you’re probably wondering if it can keep up with your gaming demands—or if you’ll be left compromising on performance and battery life. The good news? There’s a lot to like about this device, from its ergonomic design to its customizable controls. But before you hit “add to cart,” it’s worth taking a closer look at how it stacks up against the competition, including its own sibling. In this review ETA PRIME breaks down the details to help you decide if the Legion GO S is the handheld gaming companion you’ve been waiting for—or if your money might be better spent elsewhere.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lenovo Legion GO S features an ergonomic design, an 8-inch 120Hz IPS display with FreeSync, and customizable controls, but lacks detachable controllers found in the original Legion GO.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, it offers adjustable TDP for balancing performance and battery life, but falls short of the original Legion GO’s Z1 Extreme APU in benchmarks.

Battery life varies by usage, offering up to 6 hours 20 minutes for light tasks but only 1 hour 30 minutes for demanding AAA games at higher TDP settings.

The device supports M.2 2280 SSDs for storage upgrades, adding long-term value, but its $729 price point makes it less competitive compared to the $699 original Legion GO.

Lenovo plans to release a Steam OS version in the future, potentially at a lower price, which could improve its appeal for Linux-based gaming enthusiasts.

Design and Build

The Legion GO S is crafted with ergonomics in mind, making sure comfort during extended gaming sessions. Its design incorporates RGB-lit Hall-based analog sticks, trigger locks, and programmable macro keys, providing enhanced control and customization options. The 8-inch 120Hz IPS display supports variable refresh rates through FreeSync, minimizing screen tearing and delivering smoother gameplay. Despite these strengths, the device lacks detachable controllers, a feature present in the original Legion GO, which limits its versatility and adaptability for different gaming scenarios.

The build quality feels solid, and the device is compact enough to be portable while still offering a large screen for immersive gaming. However, the absence of detachable controllers may deter users who value modularity and flexibility in their gaming devices.

Performance

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, the Legion GO S is equipped with 4 cores, 8 threads, and an RDNA2-based integrated GPU. This hardware configuration enables it to handle modern games, albeit at lower settings. The adjustable TDP (Thermal Design Power) allows users to optimize between performance and battery life, ranging from 5W for lighter tasks to 40W when plugged in. AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 3) technology further enhances performance in supported games by generating additional frames, improving gameplay fluidity.

However, the Z2 Go APU falls short when compared to the Z1 Extreme APU found in the original Legion GO. Benchmark tests consistently show that the Z2 Go APU underperforms in both CPU and GPU tasks, making it less suitable for gamers who prioritize raw power. While the Legion GO S is capable of running AAA titles, it does so with compromises in graphical fidelity and frame rates, especially when compared to its predecessor.

Lenovo Legion GO S Hands On Review

Gaming and Benchmarks

The Legion GO S delivers a satisfactory gaming experience for its hardware class. It can run demanding titles such as *Cyberpunk 2077*, *Red Dead Redemption 2*, and *Spider-Man 2*, but achieving smooth gameplay often requires lowering graphical settings. Benchmark results highlight its limitations, as it consistently trails behind the original Legion GO, which benefits from the more powerful Z1 Extreme APU.

For casual gamers or those willing to compromise on visual quality, the Legion GO S provides an enjoyable experience. However, for enthusiasts seeking the best performance in a handheld device, the original Legion GO remains the superior option. The lack of detachable controllers also limits the gaming experience, particularly for users who enjoy multiplayer or motion-based games.

Battery Life

Battery life is a critical factor for handheld gaming devices, and the Legion GO S offers mixed results depending on usage scenarios. Its 55.5Wh battery provides the following runtimes:

6 hours 20 minutes at 5W TDP for light tasks such as 2D games or emulation.

2 hours 20 minutes at 15W TDP for moderate gaming sessions.

1 hour 30 minutes at 25W TDP for demanding AAA titles.

While these figures are adequate for short gaming sessions, they fall short of delivering extended playtime for more intensive gaming. Users who prioritize long battery life may find these runtimes limiting, especially when compared to other devices in the same price range.

Upgradability

One of the standout features of the Legion GO S is its upgradability, which adds long-term value to the device. It supports M.2 2280 SSDs, allowing users to expand storage capacity easily. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for gamers with large game libraries or those who want to upgrade to faster drives for improved load times. The inclusion of upgradable storage sets the Legion GO S apart from many competitors, offering a degree of future-proofing that enhances its appeal.

Comparison to Original Legion GO

When compared to the original Legion GO, the Legion GO S struggles to carve out a distinct identity. The original model not only features the more powerful Z1 Extreme APU but also includes detachable controllers and a larger display, making it a more versatile and performance-oriented option. Despite these advantages, the original Legion GO is priced slightly lower at $699, further diminishing the value proposition of the Legion GO S.

For gamers who prioritize performance, the original Legion GO is the clear winner. Its superior hardware and additional features make it a more compelling choice, especially given its lower price point. The Legion GO S, while well-designed, fails to justify its higher cost in the face of such strong competition.

Pricing and Value

At $729, the Legion GO S is positioned as a premium handheld gaming device, but its value proposition is questionable. While it offers a solid design, customizable controls, and decent performance, it lacks the power and versatility of its predecessor. A lower price point or an upgrade to the Z1 Extreme APU would significantly enhance its competitiveness in the market.

Lenovo’s decision to price the Legion GO S higher than the original model may deter potential buyers, especially those who are aware of the performance gap between the two devices. For budget-conscious gamers, the original Legion GO or other alternatives in the handheld gaming market may offer better value.

Future Prospects

Lenovo has announced plans to release a Steam OS version of the Legion GO S in the future, potentially at a lower price point. This version could appeal to users who prefer a Linux-based gaming environment and may help the device gain traction in a competitive market. However, until this version becomes available, the Windows 11 model faces stiff competition from both its predecessor and other handheld gaming devices.

The potential for a Steam OS version adds an interesting dimension to the Legion GO S’s future, but its current iteration struggles to stand out. A combination of pricing adjustments and hardware upgrades would be necessary to make it a more attractive option for gamers.

