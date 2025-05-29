Lenovo Legion Go S Official SteamOS Review : OLED Steam Deck Killer or Risky Gamble?

What if your handheld gaming console didn’t just play games but redefined how you experienced them? The Legion Go S, Lenovo’s latest entry into the portable gaming market, has made a bold move by adopting SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system designed for gaming. This shift from Windows isn’t just a technical tweak—it’s a fantastic option. With enhanced performance, seamless updates, and a streamlined gaming experience, the Legion Go S is poised to challenge its competitors, including the Steam Deck OLED. But does this bold leap forward come without compromise? Not entirely. While the integration of SteamOS unlocks new possibilities, questions about battery life and display quality linger, leaving gamers to wonder if this device is truly the future of handheld gaming.

ETA Prime explores how SteamOS transforms the Legion Go S into a more efficient and gamer-friendly console, offering smoother gameplay and access to a vast library of titles. We’ll also dive into the console’s hardware, including the powerful AMD Ryzen Z2 APU, and examine its ability to balance performance and adaptability. But it’s not all smooth sailing—issues like limited battery life and underwhelming display performance reveal the trade-offs of this ambitious redesign. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast curious about the rise of Linux in gaming or a gamer weighing your next handheld investment, the story of the Legion Go S is one worth unpacking. After all, innovation often comes with a price.

Legion Go S with SteamOS

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Legion Go S has transitioned to the Linux-based SteamOS, improving performance, usability, and gaming experience, but still faces challenges with battery life and display quality compared to the Steam Deck OLED.

SteamOS integration offers benefits like seamless firmware updates, reduced system overhead, improved stability, and access to a vast Steam game library.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 APU, the console features 4 cores, RDNA 2 GPU, up to 16GB VRAM, and customizable power modes, making sure strong performance and adaptability.

The 120Hz display enhances fluidity but lacks the vibrant colors and contrast of the Steam Deck OLED, with most games unable to fully use the high refresh rate.

Future upgrades with the Z1 Extreme APU promise enhanced processing power and graphics performance, potentially addressing current limitations in battery life and display quality.

Why SteamOS Integration Transforms the Experience

SteamOS integration brings a host of advantages to the Legion Go S, making it a more efficient and user-friendly gaming device. This Linux-based operating system offers several key benefits:

Seamless firmware updates and BIOS adjustments, simplifying system management for users.

and BIOS adjustments, simplifying system management for users. Reduced system overhead , leading to optimized gaming performance compared to Windows-based systems.

, leading to optimized gaming performance compared to Windows-based systems. Improved stability, minimizing interruptions and making sure a smoother gaming experience.

For gamers, this means a more reliable and efficient platform that aligns with the demands of modern gaming titles. SteamOS also provides access to a vast library of games through the Steam ecosystem, further enhancing its appeal.

AMD Ryzen Z2 APU: The Power Behind the Console

At the heart of the Legion Go S is the AMD Ryzen Z2 APU, a processor designed to deliver a balance of performance and efficiency. This hardware configuration ensures the console can handle a wide range of games while offering flexibility for different gaming scenarios. Key specifications include:

4 cores and 8 threads , allowing smooth multitasking and gaming performance.

, allowing smooth multitasking and gaming performance. An RDNA 2 integrated GPU , capable of handling graphically demanding titles with ease.

, capable of handling graphically demanding titles with ease. Support for up to 16GB of VRAM on the 32GB RAM model, providing ample resources for modern games.

on the 32GB RAM model, providing ample resources for modern games. Customizable power modes ranging from 5W to 40W, allowing users to prioritize either battery life or performance.

This robust hardware setup ensures that the Legion Go S can meet the needs of gamers who demand both power and adaptability.

Legion Go S Running Official SteamOS Install Tested

Performance and Battery Life: Striking a Balance

The Legion Go S delivers competitive performance, particularly when compared to the Steam Deck OLED. At a 15W TDP (Thermal Design Power), the two devices perform similarly, but the Legion Go S occasionally pulls ahead due to its higher RAM capacity. Additional performance features include:

Frame generation technology , which enhances gameplay smoothness in demanding titles.

, which enhances gameplay smoothness in demanding titles. Customizable power settings, allowing users to balance performance and battery life based on their preferences.

However, battery life remains a critical factor. The Legion Go S is equipped with a 55.5Wh battery, offering varying runtimes depending on usage:

Up to 5 hours for indie games at a 7W TDP.

for indie games at a 7W TDP. Approximately 2 hours for AAA titles at a 15W TDP.

for AAA titles at a 15W TDP. Just 1 hour and 20 minutes in performance mode at 30W TDP.

While the customizable power modes provide flexibility, the relatively small battery limits extended play sessions. A larger battery, such as a 65Wh unit, could significantly improve its longevity. For now, users must actively manage power settings to maximize their gaming experience.

Display and Visual Experience

The Legion Go S features a 120Hz display, which enhances gameplay fluidity and responsiveness. However, there are notable limitations that affect the overall visual experience:

The display lacks the vibrant colors and contrast offered by the Steam Deck OLED’s screen.

and offered by the Steam Deck OLED’s screen. Most modern games cannot fully use the 120Hz refresh rate due to hardware constraints.

For gamers, this means the display is functional and smooth but falls short of delivering a truly premium visual experience. While the high refresh rate is a welcome feature, its potential remains underutilized in many scenarios.

Comparing the Legion Go S and Steam Deck OLED

The Legion Go S and Steam Deck OLED cater to different priorities, making the choice between them dependent on individual preferences. Key comparisons include:

The Legion Go S offers greater customization options and higher potential performance at elevated power levels.

and higher potential performance at elevated power levels. The Steam Deck OLED features a superior display and comparable performance at 15W TDP, making it a more balanced option for many users.

For gamers who value customization and are willing to actively manage power settings, the Legion Go S is a strong contender. However, for those who prioritize display quality and longer battery life, the Steam Deck OLED remains the more practical choice.

Future Potential with the Z1 Extreme Upgrade

The Legion Go S is poised for further improvement with the anticipated release of the Z1 Extreme version, which promises to elevate its performance capabilities. This upgraded APU is expected to deliver:

Enhanced processing power , allowing smoother gameplay for newer, more demanding titles.

, allowing smoother gameplay for newer, more demanding titles. Better utilization of VRAM, resulting in improved graphics handling and overall performance.

For gamers, this upgrade could make the Legion Go S an even more competitive option in the handheld gaming market, provided the new processor meets expectations. The Z1 Extreme version has the potential to address some of the current limitations, such as battery life and display performance, further solidifying the console’s position as a versatile gaming device.

