Assembling a gaming PC on a limited budget is more achievable than ever. By combining a prebuilt Dell Optiplex 770 desktop with an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU and installing SteamOS 3.8, you can create a capable gaming setup for under $230. This configuration delivers smooth 1080p performance on modern AAA games, using advanced technologies like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation to enhance gameplay. Below is a detailed guide by ETA Prime on how this build was constructed and optimized for affordable gaming.

Hardware Configuration: Affordable Yet Capable

The foundation of this budget-friendly gaming PC is the Dell Optiplex 770, a prebuilt desktop that provides a reliable starting point for upgrades. It features an Intel Core i7-9700 processor, offering 8 cores, 8 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 4.7 GHz. This processor delivers sufficient power for most gaming scenarios, making sure smooth performance even in demanding titles.

To complement the CPU, the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU with 8 GB of VRAM was selected. This graphics card is well-suited for 1080p gaming, handling modern games at higher settings without compromising performance. The build also includes 16 GB of RAM, which enhances multitasking capabilities, and a 512 GB M.2 SSD to reduce load times and improve overall responsiveness.

To keep costs low, the stock 260W power supply was retained, with a SATA to PCIe adapter used to power the GPU. This approach ensures compatibility while maintaining affordability. The combination of these components strikes a balance between cost and performance, making it an excellent choice for gamers on a budget.

Installing SteamOS: A Streamlined Process

SteamOS 3.8, Valve’s Linux-based gaming operating system, was installed to optimize the system for gaming. The process began by downloading the official Steam Deck recovery image and flashing it onto a USB drive using the Rufus USB flashing tool. Once the USB drive was prepared, it was used to boot the Dell Optiplex 770, and the installation process was completed with minimal effort.

The result is a streamlined gaming environment tailored for Steam’s extensive library of titles. SteamOS provides a user-friendly interface and seamless integration with Steam features, making sure a smooth gaming experience. Additionally, its Linux-based architecture offers improved performance and stability for supported games, making it an ideal choice for this budget build.

Official SteamOS Gaming PC

Performance: 1080p Gaming on a Budget

This $230 gaming PC delivers impressive 1080p performance, even on graphically demanding AAA titles. The combination of the Intel Core i7-9700 and AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT ensures smooth gameplay across a variety of games. Below are some tested titles and their performance results:

Cyberpunk 2077: Achieved over 70 FPS at 1080p using the Steam Deck preset, offering a visually immersive experience.

The Witcher 3: Delivered consistently smooth gameplay at 75+ FPS on high settings.

Doom Eternal: Ran flawlessly at high settings with steady frame rates and no noticeable stuttering.

Spider-Man 2: Reached 80+ FPS at high settings, using frame generation for enhanced performance.

Borderlands 3: Averaged 78 FPS at high settings, with only minor hitching during intense scenes.

Technologies like FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and frame generation play a crucial role in enhancing performance. These features allow for higher frame rates and smoother gameplay, even on a budget-conscious setup. The result is a gaming experience that rivals more expensive systems, proving that affordability does not have to come at the expense of quality.

Cost Breakdown: Achieving Affordability

The total cost of this build was carefully managed to stay under $230 by sourcing components from second-hand marketplaces such as eBay. Below is a breakdown of the expenses:

Dell Optiplex 770: Approximately $135, including shipping.

Approximately $135, including shipping. AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU: Sourced for $65 to $80, depending on the seller and condition.

By opting for used or refurbished components, significant savings were achieved without compromising on performance. This approach highlights the potential of building a gaming PC on a budget with careful planning and resourcefulness.

Limitations and Considerations

While this build offers excellent value, there are a few limitations to consider:

Power Supply: The stock 260W power supply restricts future GPU upgrades, making it essential to choose power-efficient components.

The stock 260W power supply restricts future GPU upgrades, making it essential to choose power-efficient components. VRAM Constraints: Although the RX 5500 XT’s 8 GB VRAM is sufficient for most modern games, lower-end GPUs with only 4 GB VRAM may struggle with demanding titles.

Although the RX 5500 XT’s 8 GB VRAM is sufficient for most modern games, lower-end GPUs with only 4 GB VRAM may struggle with demanding titles. Driver Issues: Minor performance inconsistencies were observed with newer AMD drivers on budget GPUs, which could impact gameplay in certain scenarios.

These limitations emphasize the importance of selecting components that align with your gaming requirements and future upgrade plans. While this build is highly capable for its price, understanding its constraints ensures a more informed decision-making process.

Who Is This Build For?

This $230 gaming PC is an excellent choice for gamers seeking an affordable entry point into PC gaming. It provides a reliable 1080p gaming experience on modern titles while also functioning as a versatile desktop PC for everyday tasks. By using SteamOS’s Linux-based ecosystem, users gain access to a robust gaming platform without the need for expensive hardware.

This build is particularly suited for those who value cost-efficiency and are willing to explore second-hand components to maximize performance. Whether you’re new to PC gaming or looking for an affordable secondary system, this setup offers a practical and accessible solution for budget-conscious gamers.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



