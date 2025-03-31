SteamOS 3.8 on ROG Ally X : Gaming Benchmarks and Performance Review

SteamOS 3.8 has been successfully tested on the ROG Ally X, by ETA Prime marking a significant milestone in the evolution of handheld gaming. By combining advanced hardware with an optimized operating system, this pairing delivers a seamless gaming experience characterized by high performance, efficient battery usage, and customizable power management. While some features remain incomplete, the potential for future updates positions the ROG Ally X as a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. Valve’s commitment to refining SteamOS further enhances the appeal of this device, offering gamers a glimpse into the future of portable gaming.

ROG Ally X SteamOS 3.8 Setup

Installation and Compatibility

SteamOS 3.8 was installed on the ROG Ally X using the Steam Deck recovery image, showcasing the operating system’s adaptability to non-Steam Deck devices. The installation process was relatively straightforward, demonstrating the accessibility of SteamOS for users willing to experiment with new configurations. However, certain hardware features, such as RGB lighting control and the front ROG buttons, are currently non-functional. These limitations highlight areas for improvement, which are likely to be addressed in future updates as Valve continues to expand compatibility across a broader range of devices.

The lightweight design of SteamOS is a key advantage, enhancing system efficiency and making it an appealing choice for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Its streamlined interface and resource optimization allow the ROG Ally X to deliver a smooth gaming experience, even with its current limitations. This adaptability underscores the potential of SteamOS as a versatile platform for portable gaming.

Performance Highlights

At the core of the ROG Ally X is the Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, a powerful processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and an RDNA 3 integrated GPU. This hardware combination enables the device to deliver exceptional gaming performance, often surpassing the Steam Deck OLED in benchmarks at comparable thermal design power (TDP) levels. The ROG Ally X’s ability to handle demanding games with ease makes it a standout choice for gamers seeking high-quality performance in a portable format.

With tools like Decky Loader and the Simple TDP Control plugin, users can fine-tune power consumption and performance. These tools allow for TDP adjustments ranging from 4W to 40W, providing the flexibility to optimize the device for either extended battery life or maximum performance. This level of customization ensures that the ROG Ally X can cater to a wide range of gaming preferences, from casual play to intensive gaming sessions.

ROG Ally X SteamOS Performance Testing

Battery Efficiency

The ROG Ally X is equipped with an 80Wh battery, offering superior battery life compared to the Steam Deck OLED at similar wattages. During high-performance gaming scenarios, the device demonstrates lower battery consumption, allowing longer play sessions without compromising on performance. This efficiency is particularly beneficial for gamers who prioritize portability and extended gaming sessions, as it reduces the need for frequent recharging.

The combination of efficient hardware and the lightweight SteamOS platform further enhances battery performance. By optimizing resource usage, SteamOS ensures that the ROG Ally X can deliver a consistent gaming experience while maintaining energy efficiency. This balance of power and efficiency makes the device an attractive option for gamers on the go.

Gaming Performance

When it comes to gaming benchmarks, the ROG Ally X consistently outperforms the Steam Deck OLED at 15W and 20W TDP settings. Popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man 2, The Witcher 3, Doom Eternal, and Street Fighter 6 run smoothly at resolutions up to 900p and 1080p, with stable frame rates and minimal drops. This ensures a seamless gaming experience, even in graphically demanding scenarios.

The device’s 120Hz display, paired with variable refresh rate (VRR) support, enhances gameplay by delivering fluid visuals and reducing screen tearing. These features contribute to a more immersive gaming experience, making the ROG Ally X a compelling choice for gamers who value high-quality visuals and responsive performance. The combination of advanced hardware and optimized software ensures that the device can handle a wide range of gaming demands with ease.

System Features

The ROG Ally X is designed to meet the needs of modern gamers, offering a range of features that enhance its versatility and performance. With 24GB of RAM, the device allows for flexible VRAM allocation, making sure smooth performance even in resource-intensive titles. This level of memory capacity is particularly beneficial for multitasking and running demanding games without compromising on speed or responsiveness.

The 120Hz high-refresh-rate display with VRR support further improves the gaming experience, providing sharp visuals and reduced motion blur. SteamOS, as the operating system, optimizes resource usage and ensures a lightweight, efficient platform for gaming. Together, these features position the ROG Ally X as a powerful and versatile handheld gaming solution, capable of meeting the demands of both casual and hardcore gamers.

Future Prospects

Valve’s ongoing development of SteamOS is a promising sign for the future of the ROG Ally X and other handheld gaming devices. An official SteamOS beta release is anticipated, which could address current limitations such as non-functional hardware features. These updates are expected to improve functionality and encourage broader adoption of SteamOS across a variety of devices, further solidifying its position as a unifying platform for handheld gaming.

As SteamOS continues to evolve, it has the potential to deliver a consistent and optimized gaming experience across multiple devices. This development could pave the way for greater innovation in the handheld gaming market, offering gamers more choices and better performance. The ROG Ally X, with its advanced hardware and compatibility with SteamOS, is well-positioned to benefit from these advancements, making it a leading contender in the portable gaming space.

Pricing and Availability

For gamers seeking a high-performance handheld gaming device at an affordable price, the ROG Ally X offers a compelling option. Open-box units are available at reduced prices, providing an accessible entry point into the world of portable gaming. This affordability, combined with the device’s impressive capabilities, makes it an attractive choice for budget-conscious gamers.

The availability of discounted units ensures that a wider audience can experience the benefits of the ROG Ally X, from its powerful hardware to its efficient performance. As SteamOS continues to improve, the value of the ROG Ally X is likely to increase, making it a smart investment for gamers looking to upgrade their portable gaming experience.

