No Man’s Sky Fractal update adds PS VR2 support and more

Sean Murray Founder of Hello Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new No Man’s Sky Fractal update which not only brings support for Sony’s latest PS VR2 virtual reality headset. It also adds additional enhancements for virtual reality gamers as well as a new expedition, starship and more. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the No Man’s Sky Fractal update which is now available to download for free and is the first major update for the game for 2023.

Features you can expect to enjoy once you install the update include being able to play the entirety of No Man’s Sky in virtual reality without compromise, with new levels of immersion, using the power of PlayStation 5, PS VR2 provides a truly next generation virtual reality experience, featuring reflections, terrain tessellation, increased draw distance, denser foliage, ultra-quality textures and refraction, PlayStation VR2-specific functionality includes headset vibrations, 3D audio technology and intelligent tracking, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controller and more, as well as the ability to switch between VR and standard gameplay. Continue from an existing save to revisit favorite planets, bases and creatures in full virtual reality.

The HUD and user interface has been completely remade for virtual reality, ensuring that every interaction available in the game feels natural and built for purpose. Including controlling Multi-Tool options via a menu embedded on the in-world Multi-Tool; and browsing the quick menu and inventory via a personal wrist-mounted display., Lift open your starship’s cockpit, then reach out and grab the controls to take flight.

No Man’s Sky Fractal update

Turn around for a full 360° view of the starship and vehicle cockpits, with incredible details only visible in VR., Many interactions have been given special VR-only options, including: grabbing plants and other collectables with your hands, physically opening the cockpits of ships and exocraft, piloting starships directly with a VR stick/throttle, and punching objects to cause damage. and With complete head and hand tracking, interactions in virtual reality make No Man’s Sky more intuitive, tactile, and immersive than ever. Physically unholster your Multi-Tool from your shoulder. Intuitively aim and fire at targets, or put it away to engage in combat with your fists. Tap a button on your headset to toggle the Analysis Visor, then point towards fauna, flora, and minerals to scan and discover them.

To coincide with the launch of PlayStation VR2 we are releasing No Man’s Sky’s first major update of 2023. We’re calling it Fractal (version 4.1). From the moment PlayStation told us about their new headset we knew we’d want to support it from day one, and Fractal brings full support for PS VR2 with new immersive controls and next generation visuals. “

Completely immerse yourself in an infinite universe with No Man’s Sky update 4.1, FRACTAL! Introducing a catalogue of your most incredible discoveries, a huge number of quality of life and accessibility improvements, gyroscopic control support, bringing the game to PlayStationVR2, and much more!

“Fractal introduces a stunning new starship, the Utopia Speeder, which allows travelers to skim across planet surfaces at high velocity. We’re also launching a new Expedition – “Utopia” – which challenges players to work together and rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation. Other expedition rewards include an exclusive new helmet (the Fearsome Visor), a robotic drone companion and much more.

Source : Sony





