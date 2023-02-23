Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 adventure

With the launch of the new second generation PlayStation virtual reality headset, Sony has made available a wealth of PS VR2 games at launch. One such adventure game is the new Horizon Call of the Mountain specifically created for the PlayStation VR 2 headset, allowing you to enter the world of Horizon in virtual reality.

The VR adventure takes place between two quests in Horizon Zero Dawn, transporting players into disgraced Shadow Carja soldier, Ryas. “Imprisoned, he hopes to earn his freedom and redemption by investigating a mysterious new threat to the Sundom and the world”.

“Stepping into the world of Horizon and exploring it from a true first-person perspective is spectacular. Players will interact with the world in a more immersive way than ever before, down to the tiniest detail. Even subtle sensations, like running your hands through a flowing stream, or the tension when you pull back your bow string, can be felt by players through the PS VR2 Sense controllers’ precise haptics. “

Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the virtual reality adventure game built specifically for the new Sony PlayStation hardware.

“The team did a fantastic job crafting these majestic and deceptively peaceful wilds where deadly machines could lurk around any corner. Players will feel an incredible sense of presence in this wilderness thanks to the PS VR2’s incredibly clear 4K HDR displays and 110-degree field of view. And beyond the environment, there’s truly nothing like seeing Horizon’s awe-inspiring machines up close.”

“Taking on these ferocious machines will have our players calling on every skill they’ve learned throughout their playthrough, with every attack feeling critical. We’re looking forward to seeing how our community faces up to these formidable challenges. “

