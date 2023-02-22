VR boxing game Creed Rise to Glory enters the PS VR2 ring on April 4th

Today the highly anticipated launch of the second generation PlayStation virtual reality headset takes place with the new PS VR2 being made available worldwide to purchase. Amy Pantea from Survios has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new immersive VR boxing simulation game specifically designed for the PS VR2 in the form of Creed Rise to Glory. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new PlayStation VR boxing game that will be officially launching in a few months time and available to play from April 4th 2023.

VR boxing game

“Hello, PS Blog pugilists! Survios developers here, excited to share some news about our upcoming PlayStation VR2 release of Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition. First up, the release date: We’re launching on April 4, 2023 — that means that in just a few weeks you’ll be able to step into the PS VR2 ring as Adonis Creed, son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, as you train hard in the gym under the tutelage of the legendary Rocky Balboa. This is also following the March 3 release of Creed III in theaters nationwide, and Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition will feature new characters, costumes, and arena options based on the film.”

Source : Sony





