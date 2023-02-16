More Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2 details revealed

PlayStation gamers looking forward to the launch of the new and highly anticipated second generation Sony PS5 virtual reality headset. Might be interested to know that Guerrilla and Firesprite have taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Horizon Call of the Mountain virtual reality adventure game specifically created for the PS VR2 headset.

Sony will be officially launching its new PS VR2 headset in under a week’s time on February 22, 2023 and the hardware is now available to preorder in anticipation of its launch.

The Horizon series is known for its beautiful landscapes and engaging gameplay, but it’s also known as a tightly-made third-person, flatscreen experience. Why bring the series out of its “comfort zone,” so to speak? “Horizon Call of the Mountain is a unique, new Horizon adventure that the team has built from the ground up for PlayStation’s next-gen VR hardware,” says Jan-Bart van Beek, Studio Director and Studio Art Director at Guerrilla. “VR tends to be an intense gaming experience, and it has been great to leverage the new PS VR2 hardware as it offers players an authentic experience where they’re immersed in the game world on a whole other level.

Horizon Call of the Mountain PS VR2

The development team saw creating a new type of Horizon gameplay experience that stayed true to a series as an exciting prospect. “With Horizon Call of the Mountain, we challenged ourselves to make a game that would be a fantastic gaming experience, not just for veterans of VR but for newcomers as well,” van Beek points out. “We’re looking forward to players stepping into a world that feels alive and immersive and allows them to enjoy a deep level of interaction with the world through their own hands.”

“The weapon Ryas will be using most frequently is his trusty bow. With the player seeing the weapon frequently from a first-person perspective, nailing the design and functionality of the weapon was tantamount, as Firesprite’s Associate Art Director Rob Sutton explains. “When designing Ryas’ bow, we took inspiration from Horizon Zero Dawn’s Shadow Sharpshot Bow due to Ryas’ connection to the Shadow Carja. As time has passed, Ryas has made his own upgrades and customizations, partly to make a more effective weapon but also to distance himself from his Shadow Carja past.

For more information on what you can expect from the virtual reality Horizon Call of the Mountain adventure game on the PS VR2 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

