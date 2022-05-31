Linux gaming demonstrated on fantastic Dragon Canyon Intel NUC

If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years.

The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease.

“Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.

Linux gaming on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC

Time stamps for the video embedded below demonstrating Linux gaming on the new Dragon Canyon Intel NUC :

00:00-Intro

00:15 Overview

01:14-Nuc 12 Extreme Simply Nut Giveaway

02:25-Manjaro Linux Overview

04:00-The Witcher 3 4K Linux

04:34-Doom Eternal

05:07-God Of War

05:42-Elden Ring

06:12-Project Cars 2

06:43-Injustice 2

07:15-Cyberpunk 2077

07:53-PS3 Emulation RPCS3 Test

08:27-Orginal Xbox EMulation Test XEMU

08:55-FInal Thoughts

Source : SN : ETA prime

