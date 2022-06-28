Elden Ring live action trailer “When you fall, don’t lose faith”

Today a new live-action trailer has been released for the Elden Ring game featuring Israel Adesanya the Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist, kickboxer, and former boxer with multiple championships in all three disciplines. Elden Ring officially launched earlier this year during February 2022 and takes the form of an action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Live action trailer

The game was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and designed in collaboration with novelist George R. R. Martin well-known for his Game of Thrones series of books. Elden Ring is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and displayed in third person perspective in interactive open world environment.

“In the Lands Between, sometime after the destruction of the titular Ring and the scattering of its shards, the Great Runes. Once graced by the Ring and the Erdtree which symbolizes its presence, the realm is now ruled over by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each possessing a shard of the Ring that corrupts and taints them with power.

As Tarnished — exiles from the Lands Between who lost the Ring’s grace and are summoned back after the Shattering — players must traverse the realm to ultimately find all the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.”

Source : From Software

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals