New Horizon Forbidden West details revealed by Guerrilla

Ben McCaw Narrative Director from games development studio Guerrilla has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new upcoming and highly anticipated game Horizon Forbidden West. The action role-playing game is set to launch exclusively on the PlayStation platform and will be available to play on the PS4 and PS5 month from February 18, 2022. The single player game played in third person perspective has been developed by Gorilla Games and will be published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn during which players take on the role of Aloy a huntress in a world populated by dangerous machines, check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.

“Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy, a young huntress of the Nora tribe sent on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects. On her journey across these uncharted lands, Aloy encounters hostile regions ravaged by massive storms and occupied by dangerous enemies and deadly machines. She also discovers a vast array of environments and ecosystems, including lush valleys, dry deserts, snowy mountains, tropical beaches and ruined cities, both above and below the water.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals