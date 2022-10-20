Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PC

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new and highly anticipated Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. Will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase from online game sites such as Steam and similar. Once an exclusive PlayStation game the Uncharted single player adventure series, winner of over 150 Game of the Year awards, has now made it debut on PC systems.

“From thick jungles to snow-capped mountains, exotic islands to rain-soaked streets, explore every inch of stunningly beautiful environments in spectacular detail. Immerse yourself in the cinematic storytelling with super-sharp 4K resolution, and Ultra-Wide Monitor support.”

“Unearth a wide variety of modes and PC-centric enhancements such as improved UI for game options, reimagined user interfaces, the addition of scale sliders for some menus, GPU and VRAM detection and management options, as well as adding Auto Pause, Minimize in Background and Variable Load Speed support along with a host of other additions.”

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC

“Supercharge your framerates as you seek your fortune as Nathan and Chloe with next-level temporal upscaling technology from AMD. FSR 2 uses cutting-edge algorithms to boost your framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution game experiences in UNCHARTED across a wide range of compatible graphics cards.”

“Experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects designed for UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection by playing with the DualSense controller through a wired connection to your PC. With full control remapping and support for the DualShock®4 controller, XInput Game Controllers, and a wide range of other gamepads and keyboard and mouse, you can leave your mark on the map any way you like. For those that want to brighten things up even more, try out RGB support for Razer Chroma peripherals and Chroma Link compatible devices, as well as for Logitech models. “

Source : Steam : Sony



