Artis Shield custom home automation made easy

Makers hobbyists and developers looking to create home automation projects and applications may be interested in the new Arduino board in the form of the Artis Shield. Designed to enable you to take your Arduino projects to the next level the home automation system allows you to easily control lights, water pumps, room temperature and more.

Features of the Artis Shield

8 isolated digital inputs, operating range: +5VDC to +48VDC.

Inputs 1 to 4 can be configured as analog inputs (0 to +5VDC) by hardware.

Two groups of inputs, each one with its own common reference signal, in addition both can be bridged through a jumper.

8 relay outputs, max load 30VDC/5A or 250VAC/5A.

Fully compatible with Arduino Nano, Arduino Every & PICstick .

. Requires external power supply at +24VDC/1A.

Half-duplex RS485 incorporated, with TVS protection.

LED indicator for status of all inputs and outputs.

Small size:78.5mm x 102mm.

Screw and DIN-rail mounting.

Run / Program switch, which inhibits all input and output functions.

“Artis Shield will allow you to evolve your developments and projects, to control and manage industrial and commercial actuators, sensors, loads, etc., without the need to learn new programming languages ​​(such as ladder), since in reality, what you are programming is your standard dev board (Arduino nano or PICstick)! Commonly known as SHIELD, they are PCB modules that attach to a dev board (like Arduino), to give it new functions and capabilities. Artis is an Arduino Nano, Arduino Every and PICstick compatible shield.”

Home automation

If the Artis Shield crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Artis Shield home automation platform project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Artis has been developed with an easy insertion system, to simply put and remove your dev board, just like you do on a breadboard; in this way, you can use your dev board simultaneously in other applications and developments.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the home automation platform, jump over to the official Artis Shield crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

