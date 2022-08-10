OUVOPO home automation switch makes your appliances smart

If you have home appliances or analogue or mechanical switches you would like to control remotely, you may be interested in a new smart switch called the OUVOPO. Using the companion phone application the remote switch allows you to press buttons that you would not normally be able to control remotely. Enabling you to add extra home automation to your appliances even if they are not smart. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative home automation project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

“OUVOPO is creating a new generation of connected devices and appliances that will simplify the smart home experience and make it more accessible. OUVOPO to help you smartly control buttons and switches, and eventually give you smart control over your appliances. Sometimes the idea of transforming your home into one that is “smart” can be daunting. With OUVOPO, you can transform all your existing home appliances and make them interactive, fun, and more easily intelligizing your home.”

Home automation

Assuming that the OUVOPO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the OUVOPO home automation project play the promotional video below.

“Link with other smart life products is possible. Open smart life devices in set scenes via App. Use smart life app to schedule your smart button pusher, just set a specific time to turn on/off your home appliances automatically. You can control your home remotely and smartly. Switch your home appliances on/off automatically and intelligently by setting a specific time with the smart plug. You can make a schedule for the air conditioner and pre-set your house lit before coming home. Transform your traditional coffee machine into a smart one for freeing your hands.”

“You can control OUVOPO controller directly via Bluetooth with Smart life and Tuya APP. Both of them official apps by Tuya which is a famours Internet of things (IoT) platform as a service provider. You find it at Google play or Apple APP Store and set up the smart finger robot to turn all functions on and off according to your own schedule. Turn lights or home appliances on/off automatically even when you’re away.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the home automation switch, jump over to the official OUVOPO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

