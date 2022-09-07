Fluid One smart home automation system

The engineers and developers at Fluid based in Austin Texas in the United States have created a new “next-generation smart home automation and control system” which has this month been launched by Kickstarter. Designed to provide an easy way to control all the devices in your home the home automation concept is looking to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production.

Complete with smartphone companion application you can control and fully automate your home using four smart nodes positioned in the Primary Areas in your home to enable Fluid controls anywhere within, say its developers. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $249 or £216 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Traditionally, controlling your smart home means navigating dedicated applications or constructing tedious voice commands. Automating your smart home means installing countless individual sensors that don’t provide the flexibility, awareness, and autonomy that a smart home should. While monitoring the entirety of your smart home means resorting to interfaces that often lack interoperability and simplicity. At Fluid, we aim to seamlessly connect your actions, your decisions, and your home – making the environment around you its own responsive interface.”

Fluid One home automation system

Assuming that the Fluid One funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Fluid One home automation system project checkout the promotional video below.

“To bring this vision to your home, we’ve built Fluid One, the next generation of smart home control and automation–all on your smartphone. It’s the first smart home system to allow intuitive interaction with your surroundings, by pointing, gesturing, or moving around your home. No need to carry extra remotes or set up other bulky hardware around your house.”

“When explicit controls aren’t appropriate, precise automation based on your location or your distance from any object allows your smart home to fluidly adapt to your behavior. Replace all your motion sensors with a couple smart nodes and a single Fluid hub to create precise zones throughout your room that automate your daily routines. These zones can also be tied to specific times and other sensors. The setup is easy and highly customizable.”

Source : Kickstarter

