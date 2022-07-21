The official team of developers and engineers creating the Arduino range of microcontrollers and boards have this week introduced a new Nano Screw terminal adapter designed to help you speed it your prototyping efforts. The handy little add-on board is now available to purchase from the official Arduino store priced at $36 for a pack of three boards.

Screw connectors, perfect for solderless and reliable connections for your next IoT project.

8×9 through-hole prototyping area for extra components.

Leaving a free row on each side of the board, with additional quick connections using jumpers.

Reduced overall thickness (total thickness including Nano board is less than 15mm)

Arduino Nano screw terminal adapter

“With a finished project, you’re likely to make permanent connections to your Nano by soldering it. Even if you’re connecting it using a header strip, the wires, components, sensors and accessories will be soldered, crimped or attached in a permanent way to the controller side of your project. It makes perfect sense to do this, when you’re looking for a reliable connection. The trouble with permanent connections like this is that they’re… well, permanent! Soldering and de-soldering during the design and prototyping stage can become a real chore. And it’s not good for the components or the board itself, either. The Screw Terminal Adapter is what you need. It’s something we’ve been asked for a lot, giving people a way to make robust, fast, easy connections that can be changed just as easily.”

“The Nano Screw Terminal Adapter features a double row of headers. The Nano drops into the two inner rows, giving you a second, outer set that lets you connecting using jumpers, wires or what have you. Then you have a third row of connectors on either side of the adapter with a screw terminal for each pin. The perfect way to connect wires or components in a reliable, but easily changeable way. It’s never been easier to develop and design a project that with these connection options. There’s even a 9×8 prototyping area with through plated holes for adding extra components, connections or accessories.”

Source : AB

