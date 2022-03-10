Valkyrie Elysium action RPG adventure launching on PC and PlayStation in 2022

Square Enix has announced an all-new action role-playing game in the Valkyrie series will be launching later this year as Valkyrie Elysium and available to play on PC and PlayStation platforms. Valkyrie Elysium will be available from the official PlayStation Store for the PS4 and PS5 and Steam for PC gamers. Offering an epic story and beautiful environments with a new fast-paced combat system that incorporates the classic special attack and combo systems associated with the Valkyrie games.

Duncan Heaney Web Content Editor at Square Enix has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what we can expect from the brand-new stand-alone adventure game.

Action adventure game

“The game takes place in the distant past, in a world where Ragnarok – the End Times – looms large upon the realms. With the last of his strength, the All-Father creates an emissary of redemption – a lone Valkyrie who can become the salvation of this doomed world. As this brave warrior descends into the ruined land, she encounters many challenges… and uncovers the hidden truth behind its impending destruction.

And, of course, we must mention the music. Series composer Motoi Sakuraba returns and contributes to the game’s stunning score. RPGs are always better when they have a strong soundtrack, and this one is going to be… well, literally music to your ears. “

“Valkyrie Elysium also incorporates elements of the Valkyrie series’ classic gameplay, such as the Einherjar – recruitable warriors who will join the hero and fight at her side when summoned. It’s a beautiful game, too, with incredible art design that captures the spirit of the series in an exciting, modern way. On PS5, it’s also running in 4K and 60 FPS, making for an adventure that looks and feels beautifully crisp.”

Source : SE : PlayStation

