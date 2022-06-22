Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 update now available

Forza Horizon 5 drivers patiently waiting for the latest update to be rolled out will be pleased to know that from Tuesday, June 21st the latest Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 update has been made available to download on Steam, Windows, and Xbox, with content unlocking from June 23 through July 20 2022.

Series 9 includes a wealth of fixes and tweaks to the Forza Horizon 5 including a fix for the issue that prevented full 12-player Convoys from launching events, as well as a fix for the darkened hood and bumper views that occurred when changing camera views, and a fix for Daily Challenges in the Festival Playlist that were either incompletable or suffered from progress loss after rebooting.

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 update also introduces the option to play Horizon Stories in co-op, supporting up to six players in total. In co-op play, the Convoy Leader is allowed to host any Horizon Story available to them. The highest score earned in the group is applied to all participants, so even if some players don’t achieve the objective, those who succeed will complete the mission for everyone.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 9

“The next Forza Horizon 5 update prevents a Speed Zone exploit where boosted speeds were achievable by entering Photo Mode. We’ve also fixed an issue which caused the incorrect car class to be used in a race if players idled before entering the event. The Accolade “It Just Works” now unlocks as expected once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. In addition, players will see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended. For players with large car collections who wish to easily auction or remove duplicate cars from their garage, we’ve introduced a new filter option to the car select screen that when enabled, shows only the cars you own duplicates of.”

“In Series 9, the list of officially supported languages for subtitles in Forza Horizon 5 has been updated to include Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish and European Portuguese. We’re also expanding VO to include European Spanish, Italian and Korean. For the full list of fixes and improvements coming in Series 9, check out our release notes. We continue to listen closely to your Forza Horizon 5 feedback as we introduce new fixes with each game update. Here’s where you can stay up to date on the issues we’re currently investigating.”

Source : Steam

