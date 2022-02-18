PS4 vs PS5 vs PS4 Pro Horizon Forbidden West gameplay compared

The highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn launched back in 2017 has today launched. Finally allowing PlayStation gamers to enjoy the Horizon Forbidden West open world adventure which continues the story of Aloy. Currently a PlayStation exclusive the game is now available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and if you are wondering what the differences in gameplay, performance and graphics are. You’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a great PS4 vs PS5 vs PS4 Pro comparison video embedded below.

Horizon Forbidden West is played in third person perspective and allows you to take on the role of Aloy, a young hunter of the Nora tribe. Leading a band of companions on a quest to the arcane frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects.

The single player action role-playing game launched today on the PlayStation platform and is now available to purchase directly from the PlayStation store. Developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in a few years time you can expect the game to be launched on PC as was the original Horizon Zero Dawn. Which is now available to purchase via Steam.

PS4 vs PS5 performance, graphics and gameplay

